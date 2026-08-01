Park Eun Bin Is Approached By A Ghost From The Joseon Era In 'Spooky In Love'

Park Eun Bin’s next “client” on “Spooky in Love” will be from the Joseon era!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cheon Yeo Ri meets a ghost with a deep-seated grudge that dates back to the Joseon era.

While attending an event introducing museum artifacts, Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) freeze in shock at an unexpected incident that suddenly unfolds in the blink of an eye.

Notably, the ghost of a court painter appears at the event, clad in hanbok (traditional Korean attire) from the same era as the museum artifacts. As he stands among the crowd with an unreadable expression, Cheon Yeo Ri’s expression hardens as if she’s sensed something suspicious.

To find out why the court painter seeks out Cheon Yeo Ri, catch the next episode of “Spooky Love” on August 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

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