OH MY GIRL's Mimi Announces Plans For Solo Debut

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi is gearing up for her official solo debut!

On August 1, Mimi’s agency announced that she was preparing to debut as a solo artist later this month.

In what marks her first solo single since debuting with OH MY GIRL in 2015, Mimi will be releasing a self-produced single on August 20.

“As Mimi actively participated in the entire production process for the single, showcasing a new side of herself as an artist that she hasn’t shown before, we ask that you give [her single] lots of interest and support,” said her agency.

By participating in the overall production of the single, including composing music and lyrics for the song, Mimi is said to have infused it with her own distinct musical style and identity. Through her solo debut, she aims to display the broad range of her talent, from music to performance and dance.

Mimi’s first solo single will drop online on August 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Mimi on the baking competition show “Bake Your Dream” below:

Watch Now

Or watch her on the dating show “Heart Pairing” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)