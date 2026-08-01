Ji Sung Comforts A Tearful Ha Yun Kyung In 'The Apartment Job'

Get ready for a turning point in Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung’s dynamic on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) sheds tears while drinking a can of beer on her own, swallowing feelings and struggles that she can’t share with other people.

When Park Hae Kang spots Kang Ha Ri crying alone, he cautiously approaches her and stays by her side. Afterwards, the two share a late-night conversation while walking side by side, and Kang Ha Ri opens up about her inner thoughts and concerns. After quietly listening to what Kang Ha Ri has to say, Park Hae Kang softly comforts her.

“Amidst the whirlwind of events unfolding around them, the nighttime walk shared by Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri will deliver touching emotions,” said the drama’s production team. “Please also keep an eye on how the relationship between the fake couple will change.”

To find out why Kang Ha Ri winds up crying—and how it changes her relationship with Park Hae Kang—catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on August 1 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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