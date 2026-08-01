Ha Seok Jin Clashes With His Mother Over His Relationship With EXID's Hani In 'Love On The Menu'

Ha Seok Jin’s budding romance with EXID’s Hani will face an unexpected crisis in “Love on the Menu”!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin sought out his mother Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung) and told her that even though he’d been rejected by the person he liked, he had no intention of giving up on her. Upon hearing her son’s confession, Hong Ok Sun was unable to hide her disapproving expression. Afterwards, Kim Moo Jin succeeded in becoming a couple with Han Gyu Rim after persistently displaying his sincerity.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode captures the tense conflict between Kim Moo Jin and Hong Ok Sun, neither of whom shows any signs of backing down. Kim Moo Jin’s unwavering gaze reveals his determination to stand firm, but Hong Ok Sun looks just as resolved as she returns his stare.

An unexpected decision by Kim Moo Jin particularly shocks his family, leaving Hong Ok Sun visibly shaken, as if unable to accept her confusing reality.

Kim Moo Jin’s older sister Kim Yoon Jin (Mi Ram) also looks anxious as she attempts to dissuade her brother.

Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim also finds herself in an unexpected situation. A photo captures her expression darkening after taking a phone call, piquing curiosity as to whether a new trial lies in store for the couple.

To find out what sort of turning point awaits the new lovers, tune in to the third episode of “Love on the Menu” on August 1 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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