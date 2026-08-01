Kong Hyo Jin Goes After Person Who Threatened Her Husband Jung Jun Won In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared a new glimpse of its upcoming second episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin will star as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

On the first episode of “A Bona Fide Killer,” Yu Bo Na returned to work after a three-year maternity leave, marking the start of her hectic double life as a married mother and a dangerous assassin. Meanwhile, her husband Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) was shocked to learn that Kingfisher had returned.

Newly released stills from the drama’s second episode show Kwon Tae Sung fast asleep in a cafe. After receiving a tip-off text about Kingfisher, Kwon Tae Sung heads to the cafe that is the designated meeting spot, only to soon fall into a deep slumber.

Meanwhile, after learning that her husband has been put in danger, Yu Bo Na immediately tracks down the person that she suspects is responsible. As she faces the individual in question, Yu Bo Na attempts to suppress a complicated mix of emotions before ultimately pointing her gun at them. Yu Bo Na’s heated response to the situation reveals just how precious her family is to her.

In another photo from the upcoming episode, Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) discovers a Baby Shark sticker while investigating the scene of Kingfisher’s sniper attack. As these kinds of stickers are usually found in households with children, it remains to be seen whether this discovery will become a decisive clue to Kingfisher’s identity.

Finally, Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri) joins Sales Team 3 as a new hire specializing in poisoning. Wearing chic sunglasses and exuding an aloof aura, Oh Hyun Nam displays unexpected chemistry with Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee) during their unforgettable first encounter.

Notably, Bong Tae Min, who rarely takes an interest in other people, winds up paying attention to his memorable new colleague.

The second episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out the first episode of the drama with subtitles below:

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