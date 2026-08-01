Namkoong Min Relentlessly Grills Lee Sang Hee After She Regains Consciousness In 'The Husband'

Namkoong Min has no intention of going easy on Lee Sang Hee on KBS 2TV’s “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) confronts kidnapper Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee) after she regains consciousness.

After a casual greeting, Kang Tae Joo launches into a full-fledged interrogation, relentlessly firing off a series of questions at a nervous Kim Kyung Ae. Notably, Kim Kyung Ae’s usual air of confidence is nowhere to be found, and her gaze is anxious as she faces Kang Tae Joo’s persistent grilling.

At one point, a specific remark Kang Tae Joo makes about a suspicious detail leaves Kim Kyung Ae visibly shaken, piquing curiosity as to what he could have said to catch her off guard.

The drama’s production team commented, “This is a crucial scene in which Kim Kyung Ae, who has woken up after her surgery, and Kang Tae Joo, who is trying to uncover the truth, face each other directly for the first time.”

They continued, “Please look forward to the dynamic between Kang Tae Joo and Kim Kyung Ae, whose positions have completely reversed since the kidnapping incident.”

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Sang Hee in “Love Scout” below:

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