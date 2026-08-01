Park Eun Bin Faces Off With A Furious Murderer In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” has shared a glimpse of a life-threatening encounter between Park Eun Bin and a cold-blooded murderer!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show Cheon Yeo Ri in the most dangerous situations she has ever faced. After being guided by a ghost to a crime scene in a remote mountain area, Cheon Yeo Ri winds up coming face to face with the killer.

Even after unexpectedly encountering the murderer alone, Cheon Yeo Ri impressively maintains her composure. However, the killer, who had been dreaming of a perfect crime, becomes livid at the arrival of an unforeseen disturbance in his plan.

A chilling final photo captures Cheon Yeo Ri looking helpless after being shoved to the ground by the killer, raising the question of whether she will be able to escape unharmed.

The next episode of “Spooky Love” will air on August 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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