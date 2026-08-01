Ji Sung Is Surrounded By An Angry Mob In 'The Apartment Job'

On the next episode of “The Apartment Job,” Ji Sung will go from the hero of his apartment complex to the target of his neighbors’ wrath!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang earned the new title of “heating bill martyr” after discovering a corrupt scheme through which certain households had been exempt from paying heating costs for a long time. The episode then ended with a shocking cliffhanger as Park Hae Kang offered to become Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun)’s right-hand man.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang is surrounded by a crowd of seething residents, facing a new crisis as he risks losing his hero status. When angry residents storm the management office and raise their voices, the staff struggles to calm them down.

Then, when Park Hae Kang arrives on the scene, the clamor of the mob shifts entirely to him. Despite the chaos and immense pressure of the situation, Park Hae Kang remains calm and maintains an unwavering gaze as he speaks to the furious residents.

“There will be explosive tension as Park Hae Kang faces this unprecedented collective protest,” said the drama’s production team. “Please tune in to find out what unexpected variable Park Hae Kang will face amidst his turbulent tenure as president.”

To find out what causes the backlash against Park Hae Kang—and whether he will be able to navigate his way out of this latest crisis—catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on August 1 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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