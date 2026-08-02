Rosé's 'APT.' Becomes Fastest MV Led By Female Artist To Hit 2.6 Billion Views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” continues its record-breaking run on YouTube!

On the morning of July 31 KST, the music video for “APT.” surpassed 2.6 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on October 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over one year, nine months, and 12 days to achieve the feat.

In addition to becoming the fastest music video by an Asian artist to surpass 2.6 billion views, “APT.” has also set a new record for the fastest music video led by a female artist to reach the milestone.

Across all artists, “APT.” is the fifth fastest music video to hit the 2.6 billion mark on YouTube, bested only by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee), Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Justin Bieber’ “Sorry,” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B).

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars!

Watch the iconic music video for “APT.” again below: