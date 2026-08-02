'A Bona Fide Killer' And 'The Husband' Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “A Bona Fide Killer” and “The Husband” are on the rise!

On August 1, MBC’s new series “A Bona Fide Killer” enjoyed an increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the action drama jumped to an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent for the night.

“A Bona Fide Killer” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it scored a rating of 3.0 percent.

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Love on the Menu” was the most-watched program of Saturday across all viewers, scoring an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent for its third episode.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” kicked off its final two weeks on its highest viewership ratings yet, rising to a nationwide average of 7.6 percent for its latest episode.

Over on cable, tvN’s “Spooky in Love” earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The fifth episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” entered the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent.

Watch the first two episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And start watching “Love on the Menu” below:

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