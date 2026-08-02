Watch: 'HOPE' Stars Thank Audiences After Film Surpasses 4 Million Moviegoers

“HOPE” has reached another milestone at the Korean box office!

On August 2, the Korean Film Council announced that “HOPE” had surpassed 2 million moviegoers at around midnight KST that day.

Just two and a half weeks into its run, “HOPE” is already the third most-watched Korean film of 2026, following “The King’s Warden” and “Colony.”

To celebrate the film’s latest achievement, “HOPE” stars Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, Jung Ho Yeon, and Eum Moon Suk came together with director Na Hong Jin to thank audiences for showing their movie so much love.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “HOPE”!

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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