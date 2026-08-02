Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Get Jealous Over Each Other In 'Spooky In Love'

The love quadrangle in “Spooky in Love” is heating up!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) decided to team up to resolve the grudge of a ghost from the Joseon era.

In the drama’s next episode, both Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook get swept up in jealousy while carrying out their secret investigation together. Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the two of them running into each other while Cheon Yeo Ri is with Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) and Ma Gang Wook is with Im Seo Hyun (Im Chae Young).

During this awkward four-way encounter, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook attempt to act unfazed at seeing one another accompanied by their romantic rivals, but they are ultimately unable to hide their jealousy.

To find out how this unplanned encounter changes the relationship between Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook, catch the next episode of “Spooky Love” on August 2 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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