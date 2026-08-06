7 Must-Watch Korean BL Dramas Adapted From Manhwas, Webtoons, And Web Novels

Over the past few years, Korean BLs have explored romance in countless different ways, from enemies who cannot stand each other to childhood friends slowly realizing their feelings run deeper than friendship. But some of the genre’s most memorable stories began on the digital pages of webtoons, manhwas, and web novels before making their way to the small screen. From romances that capture the simple joy of falling in love to stories steeped in longing, heartbreak, and self-discovery, these adaptations prove just how much room there is for the genre to tell different kinds of love stories.

Here are seven must-watch K-BLs adapted from webtoons, manhwas, and web novels.

Adapted from the web novel and webtoon of the same name by Jeo Soo Ri, “Semantic Error” follows two university students who could not be more different. Chu Sang Woo (Jae Chan) is a meticulous computer science student who values rules, structure, and independence. When his group members abandon their responsibilities and leave him to complete a project alone, Sang Woo decides to submit it without their names. But his decision has unexpected consequences for Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham), a charismatic design student whose plans to study abroad are put at risk after losing credit for the assignment.

Frustrated by Sang Woo’s actions, Jae Young decides to make his life difficult. But as circumstances continue to bring the two together, their constant clashes gradually turn into something neither of them expected. What begins as an antagonistic relationship slowly develops into an undeniable attraction, forcing Sang Woo and Jae Young to reconsider everything they thought they knew about each other.

“Semantic Error” is one of those dramas that sounds incredibly typical on paper, with its university setting and enemies-to-lovers romance, but it makes such effective use of these well-worn tropes that it manages to feel completely fresh. While the premise may seem familiar, Park Seo Ham and Jae Chan’s incredible chemistry and performances make every interaction between Sang Woo and Jae Young feel electric. It is the kind of drama where even the smallest moments between the leads keep you invested, making it nearly impossible not to binge-watch the entire thing.

Start watching “Semantic Error”:

Watch Now

Based on Dong Mul’s manhwa, the K-BL follows Lee Da Yeol (Jae Han), a talented archer whose dreams of securing a scholarship are put at risk after an unfortunate encounter with Jo Tae Hyeon (Ye Chan), a popular student known for his carefree attitude and troublesome reputation. When Tae Hyeon’s actions leave Da Yeol caught up in an embarrassing misunderstanding, he finds himself struggling to protect the opportunity he has worked so hard for.

Determined to stay away from Tae Hyeon, Da Yeol does everything he can to avoid him. However, Tae Hyeon seems intent on breaking through Da Yeol’s defenses, constantly appearing in his life and making it impossible for him to keep his distance. As their complicated relationship develops, Da Yeol’s frustration slowly gives way to feelings he can no longer easily define, leaving him to question whether his growing attachment to Tae Hyeon is truly as unwelcome as he once believed.

Often, people have a certain perception when they hear the word “BL,” and “A Shoulder to Cry On” does not fulfill most of those expectations. Yet it still proves to be one of the most realistic queer youth stories. The drama starts with a false accusation that eventually turns into bullying, and while dating your bully is one of the most difficult tropes to pull off in romance, “A Shoulder to Cry On” makes it work because both characters go through intense personal and relationship growth. By the end of the drama, Da Yeol and Tae Hyeon are not even the same people they were at the beginning, and that growth is what makes their complicated relationship feel so meaningful.

Start watching “A Shoulder to Cry On”:

Watch Now

Adapted from the webtoon by Bam Woo, the drama follows Seo Hae Bom (Ok Jin Uk), who moves in with the Jo family after losing his parents at a young age and grows up alongside Jo Tae Sung (Kang Hui). Although the two have always been close, their relationship begins to shift when they enter high school and find themselves spending even more time together.

As they navigate school life side by side, Hae Bom and Tae Sung gradually become aware that the closeness they have shared for years may be rooted in feelings that go beyond friendship or family. What once felt familiar and uncomplicated slowly develops into something deeper, forcing the two to confront emotions neither is quite prepared to acknowledge.

Often, people go into BL dramas expecting complicated relationships, intense angst, or a romance that takes forever to actually get anywhere, but “Cherry Blossoms After Winter” is much more of a coming-of-age story about two people growing up together and realizing that what they have is more than just friendship. And while the romance is undoubtedly the heart of the drama, it is their personal growth and the comfort they find in each other that makes “Cherry Blossoms After Winter” such a sweet and easy watch.

Start watching “Cherry Blossoms After Winter”:

Watch Now

“Love Tractor”

Adapted from the webtoon written by Hmm Yong Yong and illustrated by AngryMonster, the drama follows Seon Yul (Do Won), a city dweller who heads to the countryside for a temporary change of pace, only to find himself completely out of his element. With little knowledge of rural life or farming, he struggles to adjust to his unfamiliar surroundings until he meets Ye Chan (Yoon Do Jin), a cheerful and hardworking local who is deeply passionate about the countryside.

As Ye Chan introduces Seon Yul to the rhythms of rural life, the two grow increasingly close. What begins as an unexpected friendship soon blossoms into a sweet romance, as Seon Yul finds himself drawn to Ye Chan’s warmth and sincerity. Together, they navigate the joys and mishaps of country living while discovering a love neither of them anticipated.

“Love Tractor” is probably one of the best chill weekend evening binge-watch BLs. Rather than relying on unnecessary misunderstandings or excessive angst, the drama focuses on the simple joy of falling in love and the comfort that comes with finding someone who makes life feel a little easier. The contrast between Seon Yul’s reserved personality and Ye Chan’s endless warmth makes their relationship incredibly fun to watch, and the drama is the kind of lighthearted romance that you can finish in one sitting and genuinely feel happier for having watched it.

“Unintentional Love Story”

Adapted from the webtoon by Pibi, the drama follows Ji Won Yeong (Gong Chan), who unexpectedly loses his job after his superior becomes embroiled in a corruption scandal. Desperate to get his position back, Won Yeong sets his sights on Yun Tae Jun (Cha Seo Won), a talented ceramic artist who happens to be the chairman’s favorite. Living quietly away from the public eye, Tae Jun has withdrawn to a small pottery shop in the countryside, making him difficult to track down.

Determined to win Tae Jun’s favor and use their connection to secure his reinstatement, Won Yeong approaches him under false pretenses. But as the two spend more time together, Won Yeong finds himself developing genuine feelings for Tae Jun, turning what began as a calculated attempt to get his job back into something far more complicated.

What begins as a selfish attempt gradually turns into something genuine, giving the romance a central conflict that is difficult to ignore: can a relationship that started with a lie ever become real? And while the answer is, of course, yes, it is the journey both characters take to get there that makes “Unintentional Love Story” so beautiful.

“A Time of Fever”

A spin-off of “Unintentional Love Story,” “A Time of Fever” explores the backstory of Ho Tae (Won Tae Min) and Dong Hui (Do Woo), the childhood friends whose relationship was only briefly touched upon in the original manhwa. After spending years apart, the two reunite when Ho Tae returns to Gangneung following the death of his father. Meanwhile, Dong Hui has been forced out of his home after coming out and is now living alone in Ho Tae’s vacant house.

Having grown up together like brothers, Ho Tae and Dong Hui have always shared a deep bond, but Dong Hui has long harbored romantic feelings for Ho Tae that he struggles to confront. As they begin living under the same roof again, Ho Tae starts experiencing unfamiliar emotions of his own. Unable to make sense of them, he throws himself into casual relationships, unaware of how much his actions hurt Dong Hui.

“A Time of Fever” does yearning and pining like no other K-BL out there. The entire movie is filled with the kind of longing that comes from loving a childhood friend, while also exploring the messy and often painful process of coming to terms with your own sexuality and realizing that the person you have always considered family might actually be your first love.

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal”

Adapted from the web novel by He Bok, the drama follows two men whose lives were forever changed by the murder of a man 15 years ago. One grew up carrying the grief of losing his father (Kim Yoon Sik), while the other (Park Si Woo) was forced to live with the stigma surrounding his father’s involvement in the killing.

Now working as a prosecutor and an investigator, the two are reunited under very different circumstances and find themselves drawn into a dangerous case involving a powerful corporation and deep-rooted corruption within the prosecution. As they uncover secrets surrounding the crime that tore their lives apart, their complicated past makes it difficult to know whether they can trust each other. But as the danger surrounding them intensifies, the two gradually find themselves becoming each other’s greatest vulnerability and strongest source of support.

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” works because it combines a complicated mystery with an emotionally heavy romance, making their eventual relationship feel like something they have to fight for rather than something that simply happens. Their romance is not just about falling in love, but also about confronting the resentment, guilt, and misunderstandings that have followed them for years. With so much of their relationship tied to a tragedy that neither of them can escape, watching them slowly move from distrust to understanding makes their eventual connection all the more rewarding.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Bittersweet Love” and “The Prosecutor’s Proposal.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “My Bias, My Boss,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “A Love Other Than Yours.”