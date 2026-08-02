Ji Sung Desperately Clutches An Unconscious Jung Jin Young's Hand In 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has shared a glimpse of an emotional moment from its next episode!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang was transporting a bag containing 10 billion won (approximately $6.9 million) on Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun)’s orders when he learned the shocking news that Park Yong Man (Jung Jin Young) was terminally ill. After he heard that Park Yong Man had pancreatic cancer, the episode ended with Park Hae Kang making a dramatic U-turn as he turned his car around and changed destinations.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang visits Park Yong Man in his hospital room, where he urgently pours out his feelings. Holding the unconscious Park Yong Man’s hand, he desperately pleads, “Please hang on just a little longer.”

To find out what decision Park Hae Kang will make regarding the 10 billion won bag, which has been handed to him as a test, catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on August 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Jin Young in “LTNS” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)