Ha Seok Jin And EXID's Hani Reunite At Police Station 8 Years After His Accident In 'Love On The Menu'

Get ready for an eventful fourth episode of “Love on the Menu”!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin refused to yield to his mother’s ultimatum to break up with Han Gyu Rim, willingly giving up everything and becoming a day laborer to stay with her. However, the episode ended with Kim Moo Jin in danger while carrying cement up the stairs.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show Kim Moo Jin lying unconscious in a hospital room. After hearing about the accident, Han Gyu Rim rushes to the hospital, where she finally sheds the tears she had been holding back.

Notably, Kim Moo Jin’s accident winds up bringing sorrow to both the biological daughter and stepdaughter of Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun). But while Go Yoon Hee comforts her tearful stepdaughter Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon), she fails to recognize her devastated biological daughter Han Gyu Rim as she passes by.

The next set of stills captures the moment when Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim unexpectedly run into each other at a police station eight years later. As soon as they catch sight of one another, the two of them freeze in shock, and their eyes reveal a mix of complicated emotions.

The “Love on the Menu” production team teased, “The hidden story of how Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim, whose happiness was shattered due to a sudden accident, reunite at a police station after eight years will draw viewers even further into the drama.”

To find out what happens to the star-crossed lovers, tune in to the fourth episode of “Love on the Menu” on August 2 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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