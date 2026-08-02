Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Team Up To Take Down Yoo Seung Ho And More Cases Than Ever In 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” is gearing up for its premiere!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released teaser previews the various cases Jin Yi Soo will take on. The first incident is the ROSEBUD hotel murder case where a dead hotelier is found in a hotel room. The magician murder case features a magician who dies during the middle of a performance due to fire, while the arts high school ghost story focuses on the dance department of an arts high school. The killer’s graveyard incident consists of a case in which a serial killer uses a haunted house to hide dead bodies, and a serial bomb terrorist incident targets Jin Yi Soo, raising anticipation for the action, horror, and mystery to come in Season 2.

Furthermore, there is the appearance of the mysterious chaebol Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho), bringing unexpected tension to the story. Director Kim Jae Hong shared, “In season 2, each of the episodes are noticeably greater in scale. We prepared cases that only Jin Yi Soo can take on and cases that can be resolved because he is Jin Yi Soo,” asking viewers to anticipate the combination of Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra as well.

Watch the teaser below!

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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Also watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki:

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