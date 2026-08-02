Watch: Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Portray Realistic Chemistry On Set Of 'Dream To You'

“Dream to You” has released another making-of video!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The new making-of video captures a romantic scene between Hyeri and Hwang In Youp, who ad-lib nearly the entire scene, perfectly embodying their characters and creating romantic synergy. The two naturally carry a conversation as their characters with ease, impressing the set.

In another scene, the director praises Hwang In Youp for his portrayal of comedic moments, commenting, “Soo Bin has a knack for comedy.” Hyeri adds, “He’s in charge of the comedy in rom-com.” Meanwhile, Hyeri is also praised for her great running form and energy while running across the track.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Dream to You” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

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