Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Showcase Smooth Teamwork On Set Of 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has released a new teaser for its upcoming making-of videos!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Furthermore, Kang Sang Jun plays Park Jun Young, while Kim Shin Bi plays Choi Kyung Jin, and the two will showcase upgraded teamwork with Ahn Bo Hyun as they reunite again for Season 2.

The making-of video captures the chemistry of the Gangha Police Station’s Violent Crime Unit 1. In addition to Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, and Kim Shin Bi showcase great teamwork and energy on set, smiling while posing for photos together.

Check out the making-of video below!

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” below:

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