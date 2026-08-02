'The East Palace' And 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“The East Palace” and “Agent Kim Reactivated” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “The East Palace” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “The East Palace” made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads Nam Joo Hyuk and Roh Yoon Seo ranked No. 2 and No. 6 respectively.

No. 1 on the actor list went to So Ji Sub, the star of SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated,” which held steady at No. 2 on this week’s drama list. In total, “Agent Kim Reactivated” claimed four of the top 10 spots on this week’s actor list, where Yoon Kyung Ho came in at No. 5, Joo Sang Wook at No. 8, and Choi Dae Hoon at No. 9.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” and its star Lee Dong Wook swept the No. 3 spots on both lists.

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” took No. 4 on the drama list, while its leads Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong rose to No. 4 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” maintained its position at No. 5 on the drama list, with star Seo In Guk ranking No. 10 on the actor list.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new series “Love on the Menu” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list this week.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The East Palace” SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” tvN “Spooky in Love” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” JTBC “The Apartment Job” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” KBS2 “The Husband” ENA “Dream to You” KBS2 “Love on the Menu”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

So Ji Sub (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Nam Joo Hyuk (“The East Palace”) Lee Dong Wook (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Yoon Kyung Ho (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Roh Yoon Seo (“The East Palace”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Joo Sang Wook (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Choi Dae Hoon (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”)

Start watching “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Dream to You” below:

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