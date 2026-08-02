Watch: RESCENE Returns To 'The Manager' As Full Group In New Preview

Less than a month after their last appearance on the show, RESCENE is returning to MBC’s “The Manager” as a full group!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of the popular reality show, all five members of RESCENE arrive at the studio as guests.

Notably, the show’s panelists point out that this is the first episode of “The Manager” to have only one guest, making it a “RESCENE special.”

Amidst glimpses of the girl group’s chaotic dorm life, RESCENE’s manager shares, “Because their dorm has gotten so much bigger, even if they call another member’s name from their room, they say they can’t hear it. I thought that now, they might not be as glued to one another as they were before, but they still stick to each other like lovebugs.”

That close physical proximity continues at work, with the RESCENE members crowding together on one sofa in their dressing room at “Music Core”—even though, as a panelist points out, there are plenty of seats in the room.

After enjoying hearty meals of gukbap (Korean soup and rice) before their performance, RESCENE gifts their fans with meal coupons to express their gratitude.

Later, the panelists ask RESCENE if they can share any hints about their upcoming plans, and Woni intriguingly declares, “This is our first time revealing this.”

Finally, the preview ends with footage of the RESCENE members tearfully opening up about their past struggles and expressing their determination not to forget their initial mindset.

RESCENE’s episode of “The Manager” will air on August 8 at 11 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!