'Spooky In Love' And 'Love On The Menu' Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “Spooky in Love” and “Love on the Menu” hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On August 2, tvN’s “Spooky in Love” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu,” which was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday, also soared to its highest ratings to date. The fourth episode of the drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.4 for its latest episode, while KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” scored a nationwide average of 7.2 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Start watching “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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