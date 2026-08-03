Lee Min Ho Is A Rookie Journalist Who Dives Into The Truth Behind An Attempted Assassination In New Film “Assassins”

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled the first glimpse of Lee Min Ho in character!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Lee Min Ho plays Young Il, a rookie journalist for the Dongseong Ilbo. While covering a Liberation Day ceremony, Young Il witnesses the attempted assassination of the first lady, along with innocent victims, at close range. After witnessing the incident, he boldly throws himself into uncovering the truth behind it.

In the newly released stills, Young Il displays the fearless determination of a rookie journalist relentlessly pursuing the truth. In one still, with his sleeves rolled up and a serious expression, he appears deep in thought.

In another still, he retraces clues to the case with a sharp gaze during a press conference.

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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