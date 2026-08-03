Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Form A Special Bond Through Music In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Piano majors Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), along with viola major Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri), meet as classmates of the same age and form a special bond. The newly released stills capture the trio’s school days, offering a glimpse of the lives they will build together at the arts high school.

Kang Bi Oh first stands out with his neat school uniform and calm, diligent demeanor. The moment he chooses sheet music reveals his serious attitude toward music, while his understated personality also emerges as he goes to school with Hong Jae In and practices four-hands piano with Choi Jung Yo.

Unlike Kang Bi Oh, Choi Jung Yo, who is also a piano major, shows a different charm. From wearing a hoodie under his school uniform while talking with Hong Jae In to looking at someone with an indifferent expression, he gives off a free-spirited vibe.

Meanwhile, violist Hong Jae In displays bright energy as she naturally gets along with both her childhood friend Kang Bi Oh and transfer student Choi Jung Yo. In particular, the scene of her listening attentively to piano performances reveals her pure attitude toward music.

Together, the three will experience passion for music, friendship, competition, and growth in familiar school spaces such as practice rooms, hallways, and campus grounds.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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