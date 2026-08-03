Kim Hye Jun Encounters Unexpected Chaos With Her Boss Kang Hoon In New Drama “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s premiere!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

In episode 1, Nam Da Reum, who joins Appello with the dream of becoming a successful fan, is set to leave an unforgettable impression on CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Nam Da Reum has been a devoted fan of Lee Chan, a member of the idol group D.N.X, for 12 years since her school days. Determined to meet her favorite star, she quits her job at a major corporation and transfers to Lee Chan’s company, where she pours her passion into achieving her dream of a rosy workplace life alongside Lee Chan.

However, when Nam Da Reum arrives at Appello for her first day of work with high hopes, the person who appears before her is not Lee Chan but Appello CEO Kang Ha Gi. To make matters more complicated, Kang Ha Gi already knew about Nam Da Reum before she joined the company.

The newly released stills capture the unusual encounters between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, teasing their combative chemistry. The stills show Kang Ha Gi’s face covered with a red bruise as he suffers a nosebleed, while Nam Da Reum glares at him with a facial expression filled with anger.

Another still shows Kang Ha Gi embracing the struggling Nam Da Reum, who is holding her neck in pain.

It remains to be seen how Nam Da Reum’s challenging workplace journey will unfold as she joins the company with the goal of meeting her favorite star only to find herself firmly on CEO Kang Ha Gi’s radar.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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