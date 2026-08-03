Watch: Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, And Lee Yeon’s Revenge Mission Goes Awry In New Film “The Journey To Gyeongju” Teaser

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled a new teaser!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The trailer opens with mother Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) lying collapsed on the floor and immediately grabbing attention with the line, “We kidnapped a murderer.” Haunted by the pain of losing her youngest daughter, the four women resolve to deliver their own form of justice and set out for Gyeongju with the kidnapped murderer in tow. However, after taking the wrong highway entrance, they encounter an unexpected setback that delays their arrival by 56 minutes. With their plan derailed from the outset, the trailer raises questions about the challenges they will face on their journey ahead.

As the story unfolds, the family members’ distinct personalities come into focus, creating a dynamic synergy that heightens the suspense. Ok Sil is the mother who plots the revenge; eldest daughter Jang Ju (Kong Hyo Jin) silently follows her mother’s lead; second daughter Young Ju (Park So Dam) serves as the strategist who guides the family in creating the perfect alibi; and third daughter Dong Ju (Lee Yeon) charges ahead with her bold actions.

However, despite their careful preparation, the seemingly foolproof plan quickly begins to unravel. The bound murderer awakens from sedation and launches a counterattack, setting off a pursuit that forces the four women into another crisis. Jang Ju’s tearful confession, “Mom, I want to be happy again soon,” and Ok Sil’s declaration, “If we just kill that bastard, our family can start over with a new heart and a new purpose,” capture the family’s desperation as they continue their pursuit of revenge.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the end of the video features a surprise appearance by Byun Yo Han in a police uniform, teasing the role he will play in the story.

Watch the full video below!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in her currently airing drama “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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