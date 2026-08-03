Hwang In Youp And Hyeri's 'Gyeongseong Love Song' Project Faces A Crisis In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Woo Soo Bin learned that Ju Yi Jae had been left with severe aftereffects from a traffic accident 15 years earlier, leaving him overwhelmed with guilt.

Determined not to remain trapped by the wounds of her past, Ju Yi Jae asked Woo Soo Bin to help her pursue her dream once again. In response, Woo Soo Bin put aside his own feelings and told her he would remain by her side as a colleague so she could shine even brighter. Attention is now focused on what decision Woo Soo Bin will make next after choosing to hide his feelings and keep his distance for Ju Yi Jae’s sake.

In the newly released photos, Woo Soo Bin appears deep in thought during a meeting for the “Gyeongseong Love Song” project. His focused expression suggests he is trying to resolve a serious issue, while Ju Yi Jae watches him with concern, raising curiosity about what problem has arisen for the project they have been working so hard to prepare.

Another photo captures Woo Soo Bin engaged in a serious conversation with Shim Yoo Gun (Baek Sung Chul), a junior actor and longtime acquaintance from his childhood. Unlike his usual demeanor, Woo Soo Bin wears a sharp, stern expression, while Shim Yoo Gun appears visibly flustered, heightening the tension and hinting at a new conflict.

The stills also feature Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), who previously handed Shim Yoo Gun an exclusive contract. Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob), who is typically composed and relaxed, appears unusually troubled. Their expressions heighten anticipation for what incident will unfold when all the characters come together.

The production team commented, “A new crisis will arise for the ‘Gyeongseong Love Song’ project,” adding, “Please look forward to seeing what choices Woo Soo Bin, who is trying to maintain clear boundaries for Ju Yi Jae’s sake, and Ju Yi Jae, who has begun chasing her dream again, will make.”

They continued, “As the project progresses, the relationship between the two will also grow deeper,” raising anticipation for the story ahead.

“Dream to You” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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