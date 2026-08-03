Lee Min Jung Talks About Her Upcoming Drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced,” Chemistry With Kim Ji Suk, And More

Lee Min Jung has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced.”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

Lee Min Jung stars as Baek Mi Young, the CEO of a wedding dress shop. Behind Baek Mi Young’s seemingly perfect married life lies a hidden shadow.

Explaining why she chose the project, Lee Min Jung shared, “I was drawn to the realistic story of people searching for who they truly are and what true love really means.”

She also revealed how she prepared for the role, saying, “I studied wedding dresses, and I drew on the experiences of people who had worked as co-CEOs of wedding dress companies. Since the drama explores a lot of Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho’s backstory, I wrote extensively about their past as if I were keeping a diary and imagined what they had gone through.”

Speaking about her co-star Kim Ji Suk, she commented, “Our chemistry was really great. I thought Kim Ji Suk would be a great fit for the role of Ji Won Ho, but I think he ended up bringing even more facets to the character than I expected.”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki:

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