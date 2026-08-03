Kim Hye Jun’s Long-Awaited Chance To Meet Her Bias Cha Woo Min Slips Away In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled more stills ahead of tonight’s premiere!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Episode 1 of the new Monday-Tuesday drama will follow devoted fan Nam Da Reum as she takes on the ultimate challenge to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan.

Nam Da Reum draws her motivation in life from stanning D.N.X member Lee Chan. Inspired by his passion for fashion, she dreams of becoming a fashion marketer and hopes to one day work alongside him.

After years of hard work, Nam Da Reum finally lands a job at Apello, the fashion platform founded by Lee Chan, bringing her one step closer to making every fan’s dream come true.

Newly released stills capture Nam Da Reum’s unwavering determination. Turning down a job at a major company to join Apello, she throws herself into work and attends every company gathering, eagerly counting down the days until she can finally meet Lee Chan.

But the age-old saying that “fans never get lucky” is about to prove true for her as well. While Nam Da Reum misses a company dinner, Lee Chan unexpectedly shows up, leaving all of her coworkers with photos and memories—except for Nam Da Reum, who misses her chance to see him in person.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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