AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun Signs With New Agency

AB6IX member Kim Dong Hyun has found a new agency to call home!

On August 3, TVDaily reported that Kim Dong Hyun had recently signed an exclusive contract with AER Entertainment.

In response to the news, the agency confirmed, “It is true that Kim Dong Hyun recently signed an exclusive contract with AER Entertainment.”

Kim Dong Hyun first gained recognition as a contestant on “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017 under BRANDNEW MUSIC. He debuted in the duo MXM before re-debuting as a member of AB6IX in 2019.

Alongside his music career, he has steadily built his acting résumé. He made his acting debut in 2021 through the web drama “Convenience Store Fling” and the SBS drama “Let Me Be Your Knight.”

AER Entertainment is a subsidiary label of Story J Company. The label currently represents actress Jin Kyung and KARA member Han Seung Yeon. With his new agency, Kim Dong Hyun reportedly plans to focus more heavily on his acting career.

We wish Kim Dong Hyun the best in his future endeavors!

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