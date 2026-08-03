“Flex X Cop 2” Writer Shares Why Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, And Yoo Seung Ho Were Perfect For Their Roles

“Flex x Cop 2” writer Kim Ba Da has shared her thoughts on returning for Season 2 and what viewers can look forward to!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Ahead of the premiere, writer Kim Ba Da reflected on returning after two years, saying, “It’s an incredible honor. Season 2 was only possible because of the viewers, so I wanted to repay them with an even more entertaining story.”

The first season peaked at 11 percent in ratings and built a loyal fanbase, leading to an early renewal. The writer said the driving force behind Season 2 was always Jin Yi Soo, explaining, “The idea of a third-generation chaebol suddenly becoming a detective investigating murder cases was exciting, but also difficult to pull off. After a lot of thought, I tried to create someone who’s flashy but likable, shameless yet charming, and gruff on the outside but warm-hearted underneath.”

She also credited Ahn Bo Hyun for bringing the character to life, saying, “Jin Yi Soo is a very comic-book-like character, so he wasn’t easy to portray, but Ahn Bo Hyun became Jin Yi Soo himself. He always came prepared with ideas, and many of the character’s memorable lines came from his ad-libs. I could write Yi Soo’s most playful moments because I trusted him. I’m grateful I get to work with someone I can trust again for Season 2.”

The writer also praised Jung Eun Chae, saying, “I thought there was no actress other than Jung Eun Chae who could portray a determined yet quietly strong detective like Joo Hye Ra. Jung Eun Chae has a unique combination of charisma and elegance, and I admired her even more after working together. I think viewers will fall for her too.”

According to the writer, the bickering dynamic between Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra—with Joo Hye Ra effortlessly keeping Jin Yi Soo in check while he playfully pushes back—will be one of Season 2’s biggest highlights. She shared, “Joo Hye Ra is always one step ahead of Jin Yi Soo. She knows exactly how to bring out the best in him and uses that to solve cases. Meanwhile, Yi Soo eventually realizes he’s following her lead, even while trying to act tough.”

The writer also teased Yoo Seung Ho’s appearance as Yoo Sung Won, a new chaebol character. Yoo Sung Won is a third-generation chaebol and sculptor who has looked up to Jin Yi Soo like an older brother since childhood, while also remaining someone Joo Hye Ra has long viewed with suspicion.

The writer shared, “Yoo Seung Ho was the first actor who came to mind when I created Yoo Sung Won. It wasn’t an easy role, so I’m very grateful he accepted it. His performance leaves a huge impression, and viewers can definitely look forward to what he brings.”

As for Season 2’s expanded scale, the writer confidently said, “Jin Yi Soo’s ‘flex’ has no limits.” She revealed that the opening episodes will feature terrorists targeting Jin Yi Soo, who will respond with his signature over-the-top investigative methods. The season will also explore a variety of murder cases involving gangsters, magicians, traditional Korean dancers, and more.

Without revealing too much, the writer hinted that one of the season’s biggest “flex” investigations involves the fact that Jin Yi Soo owns a film production company. “I can’t say much because it would be a spoiler, but think about what someone who owns a film company could do—and how that might tie into a case. That will be part of the fun.”

Closing the interview, Kim Ba Da shared that the series’ ultimate goal is simple: to entertain viewers. She shared, “I hope viewers enjoy watching Jin Yi Soo, the chaebol detective who can do almost anything, take down criminals in satisfying ways—and have fun with his signature ‘flex’ investigations in every case.”

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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