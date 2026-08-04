Kong Hyo Jin And Jung Jun Won Talk About Their Drama 'A Bona Fide Killer,' Their Experience Working Together, And More

Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won, the lead stars of the recently released drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” have teamed up for a pictorial and interview with ELLE Korea!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, a legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher,” while Jung Jun Won plays Kwon Tae Sung, Bo Na’s husband and a news reporter tasked with uncovering the truth behind Kingfisher’s return.

The two actors shared their affection for the project. Kong Hyo Jin said, “’A Bona Fide Killer’ felt like a superhero story to me.” She continued, “I was drawn to Bo Na’s character because she’s a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law who also lives a completely different life as a killer.”

Jung Jun Won also reflected on the drama, saying, “From Tae Sung’s perspective, this is ultimately a story about family.” He added, “I focused on understanding the character through his love for his family and his determination to protect the people who matter most to him.”

When asked why she chose the project, Kong Hyo Jin explained, “I found the way each episode introduces a new case and gradually resolves it to be very engaging.” She further shared, “Beyond the satisfying good-versus-evil narrative, I think mothers, married women, and even those preparing for marriage will relate to Bo Na’s way of life and find it cathartic.”

Jung Jun Won remarked, “The script was so entertaining that I thought I would want to watch it even if I weren’t part of the cast.” He added that the opportunity to work with Kong Hyo Jin was one of the biggest reasons he decided to join the drama, saying, “I trusted that no matter what kind of performance I gave, she’d naturally embrace it.”

The two actors also had warm words for one another. Jung Jun Won said, “I don’t usually express it, but her presence alone gave me tremendous strength. I knew she was incredibly passionate about her acting, so I felt reassured throughout our time working together.”

Kong Hyo Jin returned the praise, saying, “He is an actor with endless charm. The moment you see his performance, you immediately think, ‘He’s good.’ I don’t think there’s a greater strength for an actor than that.”

Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the August issue of ELLE Korea.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki:

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