Kim Hae Sook, Kim Sun Young, And Kim Young Min Form A Strong Family Bond In New Film 'Portrait Of A Family'

Upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The newly released stills spotlight Kim Hae Sook, Kim Sun Young, and Kim Young Min as members of Jung Gu’s family.

Kim Hae Sook plays Jung Gu’s mother Gi Sik, who will stop at nothing to save her granddaughter Dong Ju. She is the kind of mother who would wear long-sleeved winter clothes in the middle of summer for the sake of her son, highlighting the depth of her devotion.

Kim Hae Sook shared, “Although ‘mother’ is just one word, it contains countless forms of maternal love. I thought deeply about what kind of maternal love Gi Sik uniquely embodies.”

Kim Sun Young portrays Jung Gu’s older sister Ji Sook, who has a prickly personality but cares for her family more than anyone else. In one still, she is seen holding a small soju glass while sitting on a sofa, her facial expression conveying the complicated emotions she feels toward her family as she joins the effort to save Dong Ju.

Kim Young Min plays Ji Sook’s husband Sung Myung. Amid his one-of-a-kind in-laws, Sung Myung remains a steady presence as he uncovers a crucial clue related to the incident involving Dong Ju.

Ryu Seung Ryong praised the chemistry among the cast, saying, “The chemistry shines in every scene our family shares. Individually, they’re lacking in some ways and struggling, but when they’re together, they finally find comfort and happiness. Jung Gu was also able to let his guard down in front of his family, speaking and expressing himself more comfortably.”

Director Lee Ji Won also expressed his confidence in the cast, saying, “It was so much fun every time we got together. They were actors who expanded what was on the page twofold.”

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hae Sook in “Tower of Babel” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or check out Kim Sun Young in “Love, Take Two” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)