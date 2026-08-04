Noel’s Kang Kyun Sung Announces Marriage With Actress Yu Ha Jin

Noel’s Kang Kyun Sung and actress Yu Ha Jin are tying the knot!

On August 3, Kang Kyun Sung personally announced the happy news by sharing a photo of a handwritten letter on social media, revealing that he will marry on October 30.

In the letter, he wrote:

To Noeulbit, whom I’m always grateful for. For such a long time, whether I was happy or going through difficult times, you have always stayed by my side. Because of all of you, I have been able to live a life filled with so much love. Thank you so much. There is news that I wanted to share with you before anyone else, which is why I am writing this message. I have met someone precious with whom I want to walk through life forever, and on October 30, I will be getting married. I’m a little nervous to share this news, but more than anyone else, I wanted to tell you personally first. Thank you sincerely for your unwavering support and for sharing so many precious moments of my life. It would mean a great deal to me if you would continue to watch over me with warm hearts and bless this new beginning. Thank you, Noeulbit.

The following day, on August 4, Kang Kyun Sung’s agency S27M Entertainment confirmed that his fiancée is actress Yu Ha Jin. The agency said, “The two have promised their future together based on deep trust and affection for one another. Kang Kyun Sung will continue his activities both as the head of his family and as an artist.”

Kang Kyun Sung made his debut as a member of Noel in 2002 and has built a long-running music career with the group. Yu Ha Jin is an actress who has appeared in dramas such as “One Spring Night,” “Meow, the Secret Boy,” “Love Is for Suckers,” and more.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Yu Ha Jin in “Love is for Suckers” below:

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