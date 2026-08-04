Watch: Choi Min Sik And Han So Hee Foreshadow Chaotic Office Chemistry In Teaser For Korean Remake Of 'The Intern'

Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee’s new film “The Intern” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The newly released poster captures attention with the confident strides of senior intern Gi Ho and passionate CEO Sun Woo as they head to work side by side. The smile on Gi Ho’s face, which reflects both his long-standing expertise and the excitement of a first day on the job, combined with the confident facial expression of Sun Woo, who built her company into a fashion industry dark horse in just three years, focuses interest on the office life that these two individuals of different generations and ranks will unfold. The tagline, “Starting work from today,” raises expectations for a story that will strike a chord with office workers.

The teaser released alongside the poster begins with Gi Ho on his way to work, showing the mix of tension and excitement he feels. During his interview with Vice President Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), when asked about his strengths and weaknesses, Gi Ho wittily replies, “My strength is that I have a lot of experience, and my weakness is that I am also quite old,” ultimately securing his intern ID for the fashion startup Wootutu.

Dressed in a neat suit and carrying a briefcase, Gi Ho arrives at the office and begins to set out items on his desk—a cream bun, oranda (traditional snack), a water bottle, a desk clock, a pencil case, and ink—revealing the unique vibe of a senior intern from the very start. Meanwhile, the serious expression on Gi Ho’s face as he searches for “how to work with MZ generations” and the meaning of slang terms stimulates curiosity about the bittersweet office life of a veteran who is starting anew as a senior intern.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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