Lee Seo Jin And Kim Kwang Kyu’s Variety Show Returns With New Season Titled “My Genie Secretary” + Confirms Premiere Date

Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu’s variety show “My Grumpy Secretary” is returning with a new season!

On August 4, SBS announced that the new season, now titled “My Genie Secretary,” will premiere on August 28.

The previous season, “My Grumpy Secretary,” followed the two hosts as they provided personalized support and attentive care for celebrities. Building on the previous season’s success, the returning season will expand the role beyond that of a simple manager by introducing the concept of a “true secretary.” In addition to handling official schedules, the hosts will take responsibility for the more discreet and personal aspects of celebrities’ lives that conventional managers often cannot, providing close support throughout their day.

Through thoughtful attention to celebrities’ needs and candid conversations about concerns they have never shared elsewhere, the show aims to reveal their unfiltered charm and genuine thoughts away from the spotlight.

As the relationship between the stars and their secretaries grows closer, the new season is expected to deliver humor and heartfelt moments through their strengthened bonds of trust.

“My Genie Secretary” is set to premiere on August 28 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Seo Jin in “Marriage Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Kim Kwang Kyu in “Bad Memory Eraser”:

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