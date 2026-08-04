Song Kang And Lee Jun Young’s Harmony Is Torn Apart In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”
Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new posters featuring Song Kang and Lee Jun Young!
“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.
The newly released poster captures the cold tension between piano prodigy Kang Pio (Song Kang) and fellow piano genius Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) as they are facing away from each other, wearing icy expressions.
A tear dividing the poster gives the impression that it was ripped apart and pieced back together, mirroring the growing distance between the two. Paired with the tagline, “The moment the notes meet, dissonance resonates,” it teases the mystery behind how their relationship changed over the past 10 years.
The contrasting keywords used to describe Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo in the motion poster released alongside the main poster also catch the eye. Kang Pio is introduced as the embodiment of precise and flawless performance, while Choi Jeong Yo is described as an instinctive performer and an untamed genius—a contrast that foreshadows the differences between the two, who have walked entirely different paths.
완벽한 연주의 정석을 보여주는 강비오❄️
VS 본능적 연주로 무대를 사로잡는 최정요🔥
연주 방식도, 걸어온 길도 정반대인
<포핸즈> 두 피아니스트의 모션 포스터 ⁺. ⊹˚₊
화음처럼 얽힌 청춘들의 우정과 성장 <포핸즈>
8/29 [토] 밤 9:10 첫 방송 | tvN#tvN #포핸즈 #FourHandsTwoSonatas#송강… pic.twitter.com/DaKTA1YqTJ
— tvN drama (@CJnDrama) August 3, 2026
The production team commented, “One of the key points to watch in this drama is discovering why the harmony that began when they were 17 eventually turns into dissonance at 27. We hope viewers will pay close attention to the 10-year journey Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo have shared and how their story unfolds.”
“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.
While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:
Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:
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