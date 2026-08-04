Watch: Car, the Garden, Lee Chae Min, Dowoon, And Tarzzan Take On Their First-Ever Mountain Expedition In “Take A Hike!”

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Take A Hike!” has unveiled a new teaser and poster!

“Take A Hike!” is a “self-hiking” variety show about four involuntary hikers who have never had an interest in mountaineering as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition up a snow-covered mountain. The show stars Car, the garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan and is directed by Na Young Suk and Park Hyun Yong.

The newly released teaser begins with the cast embracing the spirit of mountaineering as they recite a mountaineer’s oath, vowing to embrace nature, overcome hardships through passion and cooperation, and never surrender in the face of challenges. Their determination quickly fades, however, as they face the reality of the journey ahead. Reflecting on the experience, Car, the garden hilariously shares, “I really like this show… except for the hiking.”

Each member brings their own set of challenges to the expedition. Tarzzan struggles with a fear of heights, while Car, the garden and Dowoon have little interest in nature. Lee Chae Min’s height becomes an unexpected obstacle, and Car, the garden finds himself dealing with unsteady legs. Their physical limitations and contrasting personalities create plenty of humorous moments as they struggle through the difficult climb.

Yet, what begins as an unwanted challenge gradually becomes a meaningful journey. Through each obstacle they overcome, the four hikers grow closer and discover the unexpected joys of the experience—from enjoying a well-earned meal after a long hike to sharing laughter and unforgettable moments together.

Watch the full teaser below!

The accompanying poster captures the cast standing amid the mountains, surrounded by the very landscape they will have to overcome throughout their journey.

“Take A Hike!” is set to be released on August 18. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Dowoon on “I Live Alone” on Viki:

Watch Now