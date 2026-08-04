Watch: aespa And Ty Dolla $ign Show How They Switch It Up In Bold MV For B-Side 'Switchblade'

Watch: aespa And Ty Dolla $ign Show How They Switch It Up In Bold MV For B-Side "Switchblade"

Music
Aug 04, 2026
by S Nam

aespa is here with a new music video!

On August 4 at 1 p.m. KST, aespa unveiled the music video for “Switchblade (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” one of the B-side tracks from their recent second album “LEMONADE.”

Featuring famous hip hop artist Ty Dolla $ign, “Switchblade” is an electronic dance song that compares how one transforms based on the scenario like a switchblade, highlighting flexibility and strength.

Check out the music video below!

aespa
Ty Dolla Sign

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