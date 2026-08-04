“Flex X Cop 2” Director Dishes On Casting Yoo Seung Ho As The Drama’s New Villain

The production team behind “Flex x Cop 2” has revealed how Yoo Seung Ho came to make his special appearance in the upcoming drama!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

On August 4, the cast and crew attended the press conference for SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Flex x Cop 2” at the SBS Hall in Seoul. During the event, director Kim Jae Hong introduced Yoo Seung Ho’s character Yoo Sung Won a mysterious chaebol and the drama’s villain.

Speaking about Yoo Seung Ho’s special appearance as Yoo Sung Won, Kim Jae Hong described him as “a layered character who plays a key role in the latter half of the story.” The director continued, “He’s a third-generation chaebol with wealth comparable to Jin Yi Soo’s and a world-renowned sculptor. Yoo Sung Won is also a mysterious figure whom Joo Hye Ra has long suspected, and he becomes central to the story in the second half of the series.”

The director went on to explain how Yoo Seung Ho was cast. He shared, “We gave this casting a lot of thought. I had previously worked with Yoo Seung Ho on ‘My Strange Hero,’ and while reading the script, I kept thinking, ‘This role would be difficult for anyone but Yoo Seung Ho.’ So I reached out to him personally.”

The director then shared that Yoo Seung Ho’s “special appearance” turned out to be more substantial than expected, joking, “His appearance is a ‘special appearance’ because he appears ‘especially’ a lot. We originally planned to keep him hidden and have him make his first appearance in the middle of the series, but once we started filming, we realized there was no way we could hide a face like his. So we decided not to save him and had him appear from the beginning.”

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki below:

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