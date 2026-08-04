Hyeri Looks On As Hwang In Youp And His Father Have A Tense Confrontation In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae finally acknowledged their feelings for each other. Although Woo Soo Bin tried to suppress his feelings because he wanted Ju Yi Jae to shine even brighter as she pursued her dreams, Ju Yi Jae realized how deeply he cared for her and told him not to hold himself back.

The newly released stills depict a tense confrontation between Woo Soo Bin and his father, Woo Chul Gyu (Jung Hae Kyun). As Woo Chul Gyu violently grabs his son’s face, Woo Soo Bin keeps a grim expression as he keeps his head down. Adding to the tension, Ju Yi Jae looks on with tears welling up in her eyes, leaving viewers eager to find out what incident has brought the three of them together.

Because of Woo Chul Gyu, who had planned out every aspect of his son’s life, Woo Soo Bin was forced to break his promise to make a film with Ju Yi Jae and leave for the United States instead. Woo Chul Gyu also deepened Woo Soo Bin’s guilt by cruelly telling him that he had ruined Ju Yi Jae’s life after the traffic accident she suffered 15 years ago. Why does Woo Chul Gyu suddenly appear before Woo Soo Bin, who continues to struggle with the trauma his father caused?

The production team commented, “Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae will begin a sweet romance after finally realizing their feelings for each other. Please continue to watch as they overcome the pain of the past and grow even stronger in both their love and their dreams.”

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 4 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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