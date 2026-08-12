3 Reasons To Watch Romantic Chinese Melodrama 'Overdo'

A twisted saga of love, rage, betrayal, and revenge, “Overdo” had been one of the most awaited C-dramas of the year, primarily because it starred dramaland’s latest obsession, Zhang Ling He. The actor’s turn as Murong Qing Yi, the conflicted son of an influential family in Republican-era Shanghai, was heavily anticipated ever since the superhit period drama “Pursuit of Jade.” It also marked his first-time collaboration with Wang Chu Ran, and fans were already shipping the new on-screen pair as they were not only serving looks but also showcasing sizzling chemistry in the lead-up to the promotions.

The story follows Qing Yi (Zhang Ling He), a doctor whose life is upended after he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and his lover, Ran Su Su (Wang Chu Ran), who is believed to have died. Forced back into his influential yet toxic warlord family, he is coerced into getting engaged to the hot-tempered daughter of the Huo family. The two families are bitter rivals, making the marriage one of convenience for business and political gain. But Qing Yi’s life spirals out of control when, three years after her supposed death, his former lover returns. Su Su is now Feng Mu Lan, the daughter of a shipping magnate, and is engaged to his older brother, Qing Yu.

Shocked and enraged, Qing Yi is devastated and feels betrayed. Su Su, now known as Mu Lan, on the other hand, remains unruffled. She tells him that he was merely a means to achieve her end, and now that he is no longer part of her plan, his brother has become her target in carrying out her dangerous mission.

Soon begins a chaotic tango between the two as love, rage, and revenge blend into a strange symphony, where one takes the lead and the other only ends up tripping the other. But it seems the couple has more than just a shared history.

“Overdo” opened to mixed reviews, and rightly so. The narrative often falls short, with some continuity lapses. But despite the glitches, here are three reasons why this drama is still worth checking out.

The charismatic Zhang Ling He

It wouldn’t be entirely wrong to call Zhang Ling He the plot of “Overdo.” He charms as the handsome and cocky Qing Yi. But there are several facets to his personality. Qing Yi the doctor is gentle and focused, while Qing Yi the lover is passionate, lovelorn, and even poetic.

However, at heart, Qing Yi is a lost and troubled soul. He unwarrantedly gets caught between two families, the Li’s and the Murong’s. A case of switched identities sees Qing Yi grow up in the Li household, his years marked by physical torment and emotional abuse. By the time he returns to the Murongs, he is treated as an unwelcome visitor. His own mother looks down on him, while the rest of the family calls him a jinx except his older brother, who looks out for him. But the relationship is strained due to the apathy of his biological mother whose hatred and disdain towards Qing Yi stems from blaming him for his father’s death.

A man who craves warmth and seeks an identity of his own, Qing Yi finds love and solace in Ren Su Su. We almost see a softer and passionate side to him. If not understanding how to grow flowers, he is quite the writer, penning heartfelt letters and just happy being in his love oasis.

But Su Su’s cold betrayal, followed by his indictment for a crime he never committed, breaks Qing Yi. No longer a doctor, he is now a businessman. Arrogant and even rude to the point of being obnoxious, you still don’t dislike him. Instead, he makes you root for a man you feel has been deeply wronged, and you want him to win and to get justice.

Qing Yi’s rage knows no bounds and is understandable when he sees his lover return under a false identity. Yet even his thirst for revenge is shrouded by a yearning to love and be loved all over again. There are moments when he swears he will make Su Su pay for the wrongs she did to him, and then there are others where he is willing to sacrifice himself for her. He protects her even as he wants to expose her truth to all around. This push and pull of emotions makes him vulnerable.

Zhang Ling He brings every aspect of Qing Yi’s multifaceted personality to life with ease. The rakish charm of the businessman, the gentle doctor, and the passionate lover—he is also a son yearning for acceptance, a brother fiercely loyal to his sibling, and a man on a mission. He’s a tragic hero who has never been dealt fair cards by fate, and his nonchalance only adds to his appeal.

Even though his character is caught in several absurd situations, Zhang Ling He makes them look believable. He gets the tone and tenor of Qing Yi on point. And let’s not forget, he also looks gorgeous in every frame.

Wang Chu Ran, the badass female lead

Ren Su Su is a woman deeply committed to her mission. She wants to avenge the wrongs done to her and the many other young women she grew up with in an orphanage controlled by the Huo family.

What begins as a search for a sister from the orphanage turns into a larger purpose as the young women form a sisterhood led by Su Su to avenge the wrongs done to them as teenagers. From physical abuse to trafficking, these young women paid with their lives and dignity. Though free, Su Su is still chained to her past and the atrocities she and the other girls were subjected to. It’s the Huo family she wants to destroy, and she is willing to go to any lengths for revenge.

But her plans are waylaid when she meets Qing Yi. She never expected to fall in love at a time when her life had served her nothing but turmoil and challenges. But Ren Su Su is so committed to her cause that unless she has fulfilled her mission, she cannot rest easy.

That’s the reason she walks out on Qing Yi and returns to the Murong family under a borrowed identity. Well aware she will run into her former lover, Su Su, now Mu Lan, masks her emotions and comes across as cold and shrewd. Even though there are times when she wavers, they don’t last long. The fire for revenge rages within her, and sacrificing love is a small price to pay for her cause.

There are moments when one questions Su Su and her extreme decisions. She is almost unreachable, cold, and calculating. But the horrors she has been subjected to have only strengthened her resolve to destroy the cruel and the corrupt.

A badass, fearless female lead is always welcome, and seeing a woman plotting and conspiring while the male lead follows her lead is refreshing. But there are moments when she does frustrate with her actions. Why can’t she just trust Qing Yi or take him into confidence when he is willing to assist her?

Wang Chu Ran looks the part and plays it with conviction. The chemistry between her and Zhang Ling He is palpable, and though the characters are weighed down by an uneven narrative, the two actors put their best foot forward, bringing the many shades of their onscreen personalities.

The fashion game

This show’s fashion game is on point and is only amplified by the two leads, who look gorgeous in every frame. Set in Shanghai in the 1930s, Republican-era fashion was defined by a vibrant aesthetic where traditional Chinese styles seamlessly merged with Western influences.

The form-fitting qipaos evolved from loose-fitting robes into sleek, silhouette-skimming dresses with high slits, slanted buttons, and high collars. Women often styled high-waisted Western skirts with short Chinese-collared blouses or opted for figure-hugging gowns. Jazz-inspired bell-sleeved capes, fur-lined coats paired with pencil heels, stockings, and stylish hats make every ensemble elegant and chic.

Meanwhile, men’s fashion evolved into sharply tailored double-breasted suits with velvet lapels, as well as Zhongshan suits with turned-down collars. Impeccably tailored jackets, crisp shirts, polished shoes, and understated accessories completed the sophisticated look of the era.

While Wang Chu Ran’s Su Su is seen in muted tones with her hair tied in a simple ponytail, Mu Lan’s wardrobe embraces richer shades of blue, green, red, black, and white, complemented by her signature crimson lipstick. And Wang Chu Ran’s slim frame beautifully accentuates the fitted silhouettes.

Zhang Ling He’s wardrobe, dominated by shades of brown and beige, takes on a more monochromatic look in the latter half of the drama, mirroring Qing Yi’s emotional transformation. Whether in impeccably tailored suits or understated traditional wear, he carries every look with effortless elegance.

The costumes, accentuated by intricate embroidery and carefully chosen accessories, are on point. And with two gorgeous leads putting their most stylish foot forward, “Overdo” turns every frame into a visual delight, making its fashion game reason enough to tune in.

Start watching “Overdo”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.