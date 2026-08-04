Lee Jun Hyuk's New Drama 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Confirms September Premiere Date

TVING’s upcoming original series “The Ordinary Jackpot” has locked in its premiere date!

On August 3, it was reported that Lee Jun Hyuk’s new office drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere on September 10.

In response to the report, the drama’s production team confirmed, “It is true that ‘The Ordinary Jackpot’ will be released on TVING on September 10.”

Following its exclusive TVING debut, the drama will also air on tvN as a Monday-Tuesday series beginning September 14.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $907,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Joining Lee Jun Hyuk are Seo Hyun Woo and Oh Dae Hwan. Lee Jun Hyuk stars as Gong Eun Tae, the head of Sales Team 5 at Hongsung International. Seo Hyun Woo plays assistant manager Yang Jun Ho of Sales Team 5, while Oh Dae Hwan plays Jung Sun Hyuk, the head of Sales Team 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)