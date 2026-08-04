Kim Hye Jun Tries To Win Over Boss Kang Hoon To Get Closer To Bias Cha Woo Min In “My Bias, My Boss”

Kim Hye Jun will launch a new plan to become CEO Kang Hoon’s favorite employee on “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously, Nam Da Reum joined fashion platform Apello to work alongside Lee Chan, but her first day got off to a rocky start after she became entangled with CEO Kang Ha Gi. To make matters worse, Kang Ha Gi—who knew she previously worked at SE Corporation—began to suspect she may be an industrial spy, making her new job even more unpredictable.

Unaware of his suspicions, Da Reum remains laser-focused on her goal: earning a spot as an outstanding employee so she can secure the chance to accompany Lee Chan on an upcoming business trip.

Since the outstanding employee is chosen personally by Kang Ha Gi, Da Reum decides it’s time to win over the very CEO she’s been trying to avoid. Newly released stills show her bringing him drinks and accompanying him on business outings as she does everything she can to leave a good impression.

How will Kang Ha Gi react to Da Reum’s sudden change in attitude? And will she be able to break through the CEO’s cold exterior and finally spend time with her bias Lee Chan?

Episode 2 of “My Bias, My Boss” airs on August 4 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles below:

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