Watch: Dayoung And Jay Park Get “FLIRTY” In New Collab MV

Dayoung and Jay Park’s new collab single is out!

On August 4 at 6 p.m. KST, WJSN’s Dayoung released her new collaboration single “FLIRTY” featuring Jay Park. Marking her first-ever collaboration single, Dayoung also participated in writing and composing the track.

“FLIRTY” is a pop track about the excitement and confidence that come with the start of a new romance. Built around guitar-driven instrumentals, groovy rhythms, and vibrant pop melodies, the track is infused with R&B and reggae influences.

Watch the flirtatious music video below!

Also watch Dayoung in her drama “Love Revolution” on Viki below:

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