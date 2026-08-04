Watch: Dayoung And Jay Park Get “FLIRTY” In New Collab MV
Dayoung and Jay Park’s new collab single is out!
On August 4 at 6 p.m. KST, WJSN’s Dayoung released her new collaboration single “FLIRTY” featuring Jay Park. Marking her first-ever collaboration single, Dayoung also participated in writing and composing the track.
“FLIRTY” is a pop track about the excitement and confidence that come with the start of a new romance. Built around guitar-driven instrumentals, groovy rhythms, and vibrant pop melodies, the track is infused with R&B and reggae influences.
Watch the flirtatious music video below!
Also watch Dayoung in her drama “Love Revolution” on Viki below: