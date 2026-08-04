SF9 Announces Plans For 10th-Anniversary Comeback, Concert, And More

Get ready: SF9 has big plans for the rest of 2026!

On August 4, SF9 officially announced their plans for the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut.

First, SF9 will make a comeback with their second full-length album on August 26, when they will also be holding a showcase for the release.

Then, after ringing in their anniversary with special content and live streaming on October 5, SF9 will be holding two nights of concerts in Seoul on October 10 and 11.

Check out SF9’s schedule for their 10th anniversary—along with their previously released logo motion teaser—below!

In the meantime, watch Chani and Hwiyoung in their drama “Miracle” on Viki below:

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