i-dle's 'Nxde' Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 400 Million Views

i-dle’s “Nxde” has just soared past the 400 million mark on YouTube!

Shortly after 11:20 p.m. KST on August 4, i-dle’s music video for their 2022 hit “Nxde” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to reach the milestone after “Queencard.”

i-dle first released the music video for “Nxde” on October 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over three years, nine months, and 18 days to hit 400 million views.

Congratulations to i-dle!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Nxde” again below:

Watch i-dle’s Miyeon on the panel of “Heart Signal 4” on Viki below:

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