KATSEYE's 'Animal' Becomes Their 1st Top 10 Hit On Billboard Global 200 + Their Highest-Debuting Single On Hot 100

KATSEYE has entered the top 10 of Billboard’s Global 200 for the very first time!

This week, KATSEYE’s new single “Animal” set several personal records for the group on the Billboard charts.

First, “Animal” debuted at No. 10 on the Global 200, making it KATSEYE’s first song ever to break the top 10 of the chart.

“Animal” also became KATSEYE’s highest-ranking song yet on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, where it debuted at No. 12.

Additionally, “Animal” achieved the highest debut of KATSEYE’s career to date on Billboard’s Hot 100 (its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States), which it entered at No. 24. “Gabriela” currently holds the record for KATSEYE’s highest-ranking song on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 21 back in January.

“Animal” also debuted at No. 12 on both Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart and Digital Song Sales chart this week.

Finally, KATSEYE jumped to No. 17 on Billboard’s Artist 100 in their 61st overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!