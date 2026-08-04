DAY6's Young K Quadruples His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'YOUNGEST'

DAY6’s Young K is displaying impressive growth with his latest comeback!

Last week, Young K made his long-awaited solo comeback with his second full-length solo album “YOUNGEST” on July 27. By the end of the day, “YOUNGEST” had already sold over 50,000 copies, breaking Young K’s previous first-week sales record of 40,189 copies (set by his first full-length album “Letters with notes” in 2023) on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “YOUNGEST” went on to sell a total of 164,443 copies in the first week of its release (July 27 to August 2), more than quadrupling Young K’s previous record.

Congratulations to Young K on his new career high!

Watch Young K on the survival show “Girls on Fire” on Viki below:

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