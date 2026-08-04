Jennie Breaks Top 10 Of Billboard's Summer Songs Chart With 'Dracula' As 'Less than a Lover' Debuts On Global 200

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” is on its way to becoming one of the top 10 hits of the summer!

On August 4 local time, Billboard revealed that Jennie and Tame Impala’s remix of “Dracula” had entered the top 10 of its Songs of the Summer chart for the first time. In its 10th consecutive week on the chart, “Dracula” rose to a new peak of No. 10.

“Dracula” also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, Adult Pop Airplay chart, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week, in addition to maintaining its peak of No. 2 on the Radio Songs chart and holding steady at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Jennie’s new single “Less than a Lover” got off to a strong start on Billboard’s global charts, debuting at No. 11 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 26 on the Global 200. The song also entered Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at No. 7.

“Dracula” climbed back up to No. 5 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart this week, in addition to holding onto its spot of No. 7 on the Global 200.

Finally, Jennie rose to No. 54 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 21st overall week on the chart as a soloist.

Congratulations to Jennie!