ONF's E-Tion Sustains Partial Rotator Cuff Tear; To Minimize Movement For Time Being

ONF’s E-Tion will be temporarily avoiding strenuous motion due to a shoulder injury.

On August 4, ONF’s agency KI Entertainment announced that E-Tion had been diagnosed with a partial rotator cuff tear.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is the ONF management team.

We are making an announcement regarding the state of ONF member E-Tion’s health.

Due to persistent shoulder pain, member E-Tion underwent a detailed examination, and he was diagnosed with a partial rotator cuff tear.

Therefore, in accordance with the doctor’s opinion, he will be minimizing strenuous movement while focusing on his recovery.

As a result, performances at fan events will be replaced by live [vocal] performances for the time being.

Because we consider our artist’s health our top priority, we will continuously monitor the progress of his recovery while planning future activities.

We ask for fans’ generous understanding, and we ask that you give E-Tion your warm encouragement and support so that he can make a speedy recovery.

Thank you.